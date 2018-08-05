In southern Mexico, dancing to forget the earthquakes

The 8.2-magnitude quake -- the most powerful ever recorded in the country -- killed at least 96 people in the area.

Entire families were buried, and the town hall was split in two. Streets were left strewn with debris, and residents had no water or electricity.

"We helped to find survivors and distributed food," recalls Jimenez, the director of Juchitan de Zaragoza, a traditional dance troupe.

"Then after a while, we decided to dance because the population needed some distraction to overcome the shock."

But the many festivities that are a usual part of life in the community were all cancelled in the wake of the earthquake.

"We are still in mourning," says the 33-year-old Jimenez.

The dancers nevertheless decided to go to Oaxaca, the capital of the state of the same name, to take part in Guelaguetza, the biggest traditional Mexican festival.

"We want to thank the country for its support" and proclaim "to the world that 'Juchitan lives, and long live Juchitan!'" Jimenez says.