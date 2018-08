Staff are angry about a new queueing system for the tower's lifts that is meant to facilitate purchasers of online tickets but, they say, has led to lengthy waits and frustration for visitors.

The tower's management, which is trying to push more visitors to buy tickets online, says it has offered to try out an alternative system suggested by trade unions.

With 6.2 million visitors last year, the Eiffel tower was the second-most popular monument in Paris, after the Louvre museum.