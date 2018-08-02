Man's limbs amputated after contracting deadly infection from dog

Greg Manteufel suffered from sepsis, or blood poisoning, from the bacteria called Capnocytophaga canimorsus after it entered his bloodstream from his dog's saliva.

His wife was quick to rush him to the hospital after he went into septic shock, reports Milwaukee Patch.

Apparently the sepsis caused Manteufel to develop multiple blood spots which looked like bruises on his chest, face and the rest of his body.

The doctors then tried to stop the infection from spreading with antibiotics. However, that blocked blood flow and caused some tissue and muscles to die.

According to The Washington Post, the doctors then amputated his legs from the knee down, as well as his hands.

Dr. Dilvia Munoz-Price, an infectious disease specialist, noted that Manteufel had contracted a rare infection and "more than 99 percent of people … will never have this issue ..."

