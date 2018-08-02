Starbucks and Alibaba join forces as China coffee war brews

The partnership was announced as Seattle-based Starbucks faces an aggressive challenge from Chinese upstart Luckin Coffee, which has expanded rapidly on a strategy based on delivering beverages ordered via mobile apps.

"We truly believe that this enduring partnership will elevate the coffee culture in China," Starbucks president and CEO Kevin Johnson said at a Shanghai news conference.

Under the arrangement, Starbucks products ordered by mobile apps will be brought to customers by Alibaba's food-delivery unit, Ele.me.

Traditionally tea-drinking China is seeing an explosion in coffee consumption, and has become Starbucks' key market after the United States and main source of new growth.

Starbucks has more than 3,400 cafes in more than 140 Chinese cities and plans to double its stores by 2022. It has said a new Starbucks opens every 15 hours in China.

Starbucks officials stressed that the Alibaba tie-up would not alter its existing growth thrust, but that it would include adding "Starbucks delivery kitchens" to supermarkets run by Alibaba.