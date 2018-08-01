Youth focus helps Prada sashay back to profit growth

Net earnings rose 11 percent in the first half of the year to 106 million euros ($124 million) on sales of 1.5 billion euros, 3 percent higher than the same period last year.

Prada's CEO Patrizio Bertelli called the results "very satisfactory" and said they confirmed "the soundness of our strategic choices".

There was still "great potential to be unlocked through integration with digital technologies", he said in the earnings statement.

Bertelli and his wife, the designer Miuccia Prada, turned the company from its humble beginnings as a Milan leather goods company into a global power house and Italy's biggest luxury group by turnover.

Apart from the Prada brand, the group also owns Miu Miu, Car Shoe and Church's.

But Prada, whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, suffered declining sales in recent years, with net earnings down more than 10 percent last year.

Prada fought back by upgrading its retail network and developing digital technologies, a strategy that started to bear fruit towards the end of 2017 as online sales improved.

The company also revamped its existing product lines and launched new ones, in an apparent attempt to end over-reliance on its famous, and pricey, handbags.

Analysts at Euromonitor International recently said the company needed to develop perfumes, cosmetics, jewelry and scarves, matching the strategy of competitors Hermes or Chanel.

Sector experts also said Prada may have underestimated the need for leisure wear, including sneakers for younger buyers.

The 18-35 age segment will account for 45 percent of global luxury goods purchases, according to the KPMG consultancy.

At its latest Milan fashion show catwalks, Prada appeared to be embracing a more youthful look, including for "young sexy men", in the words of Miuccia Prada.