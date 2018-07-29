Bollywood diva dazzles in bridal wear at New Delhi fashion show

The designer duo from India's western Ahmedabad city ditched conventional overzealous embellishments and gaudy shades for simple, pastel tones for their bridal collection.

Traditional silhouettes were given a modern twist for the contemporary bride. The collection features Indian traditional attire for women like sarees, lehengas and anarkalis, both bold and classic, in natural tones with ancient embroidery techniques.

Advani dazzled the ramp in a sea foam green lehenga, which was laden with intricate floral details on the skirt. The traditional lehenga was given a modern weave by incorporating a tulle sleeve, making the ensemble dreamy and romantic. She said that the whole collection was so great that she couldn't decide on what to go for in it.

ICW is five-day fashion event known to be one of the leading events in the fashion world where who's who of the fashion industry exhibit their attires, jewellery and other collections.