'The Meg' is here and she's pleased to eat you

The increasingly poor sequels to Steven Spielberg's 1975 masterpiece launched their own era of corny aquatic monster movies, from The Asylum's "Sharknado" series to more sober but uninspiring releases like "Deep Blue Sea" and "The Shallows."

"The Meg" lunges out of the deep in US and Chinese theaters on August 10 with the aim of giving the genre back its teeth with a two-million-year-old megalodon five times the size of a great white.

"When you're a kid, you think there's a monster under your bed or in your closet, and monsters haunt us. They're there in our darkest dreams," one of the movie's stars, American actor Rainn Wilson, told AFP.

"They are in the Jungian shadow part of ourselves. Humanity's in some dark times right now and I think the monster movies and post-apocalyptic monsters reflect that."

Based on the best-selling novel "MEG" by Steve Alten, Jon Turteltaub's movie stars Jason Statham ("The Fate of the Furious," "The Expendables") and Chinese actress Li Bingbing ("Transformers: Age of Extinction").

A deep-sea submersible -- part of an international undersea observation program -- has been attacked by a massive creature and lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean with its crew trapped inside.

Former deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) is drawn out of self-imposed exile by a visionary Chinese oceanographer, Dr. Zhang (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter, Suyin (Li), who thinks she can rescue the crew on her own.