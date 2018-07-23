Thousands swim between continents in famed Istanbul race

About 2,400 swimmers took part in the Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim, organised by the Turkish Olympic Committee, for the 30th race since the tradition began in 1989.

The event is hugely popular, with only a limited quota for international swimmers, who snatched up all their available places in less than half an hour after registration opened, organisers said.

Swimmers came from 55 different countries.

The competitors were taken by one of Istanbul's famous ferries to the start of the race on the Asian side of the city in the shoreside district of Kalinca.

When the race began they moved off the ferry onto a pontoon to dive -- or for the more nervous jump -- into the waters of the Bosphorus that divides Europe and Asia.

From there it was a tough 6.5-kilometre (four-mile) swim in the direction of the Sea of Marmara to Kurucesme on the European side of the city, close to the first bridge to span the Strait which is now named after the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup.