After 18 years apart, Ethiopian man finds his family in Eritrea

When Ethiopia and Eritrea went to war in 1998 and deported each other's nationals en masse, Addisalem Hadgu thought he had nothing to worry about, safe in the belief his Ethiopian passport would shield his Eritrean wife from expulsion.

Two years later, as the conflict raged on in trenches along the common border, his wife, Nitslal Abraha, mysteriously disappeared along with their two daughters. Addisalem, an Ethiopian state TV journalist, embarked on a frantic search.

A neighbour approached him several days later and handed him a letter from Nitslal in which she said she had left for Eritrea with Azmera and Danayt, who were teenagers at the time.

The letter did not explain her reasons but Addisalem suspected that she, like millions of others on both sides of the conflict, had been swept by the patriotism and nationalism that engulfed both countries as bloodshed escalated.

For 18 years there was no way to communicate - all transport links, phone and postal services had been severed since the start of conflict.

But this month, a reunion became possible when the two governments - bitter foes for nearly two decades despite agreeing a ceasefire back in 2000 - signed a peace deal that ended a generation of hostility in a matter of days.

After Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shook hands, hugged and pledged to restore ties, Addisalem was among more than 400 passengers who flew to Asmara on Wednesday (July 18) on the first direct flight between the Horn of Africa neighbours since 1998.

Addisalem said seeing his family again and meeting his grandson "is like winning the lottery without buying a ticket".

Overcome by emotion, Addisalem side-stepped any questions about the past, including why his wife had left with their two daughters, although their son remained with him.