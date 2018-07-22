Warner Bros. superheroes swoop into Comic-Con

The studio took over the 6,500-seat main arena at the world's largest celebration of fan culture for two star-studded hours, serving up tantalizing teasers for its DC Extended Universe series of comic-book movies.

With Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm both bowing out this year, it was Warner's chance to shine and the studio obliged with a line-up of the world's biggest stars, including Johnny Depp, Chris Pratt, Jude Law, Elizabeth Banks and Eddie Redmayne.

One of the most eagerly-awaited presentations of the week, it was a chance for WB to show it is back on track after poor reviews for its DC Extended Universe movies "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League."

The studio set out its stall with extensive looks at James Wan's upcoming "Aquaman" and "Wonder Woman: 1984," a follow-up to 2017's "Wonder Woman," the DCEU's only unqualified success.

"The way we look at this is not a sequel, it's a new chapter, it's a new story," said Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who was shown as Wonder Woman saving a young girl from gunmen in rough early footage.

Director Patty Jenkins described the era of the sequel -- out in November next year -- as "mankind at its best and worst."