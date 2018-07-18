'Mamma Mia!' sing-along returns with star-studded sequel premiere

Ten years after the movie version of the hit theatre musical, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" sees old faces return and new ones join the ABBA sing-along set on a picturesque Greek island where stars belt out tracks by the hugely popular Swedish band.

The plot follows on from the first film, which grossed over $600 million at the box office, but this time has flashbacks explaining how Meryl Streep's character Donna arrived in Greece.

Chanting "Waterloo", "Super Trouper" and "Dancing Queen", fans cheered as Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Christine Baranski - who starred in the 2008 film - arrived.

The sequel's cast additions include Lily James, who plays the younger Donna, and Cher, who portrays Donna's mother. "I don't know what I was expecting but I walked onto the set and I just thought everyone's just having fun," Cher said.

"It's a great time for this movie to be out in the world, because we're all feeling a little down about the world right now," Baranski said. "I think people are going to be transported to this beautiful Greek island with all these beloved characters and all these fabulous songs."

"Mamma Mia!" the musical originated more than 20 years ago and has gone on to have productions around the world with generations of fans still singing and dancing to ABBA songs some 40 years after their release.