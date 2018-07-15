Wimbledon plays host to Royal sisters-in-law

The royal sisters-in-law met officials and spoke to ball boys and girls, before being led to their seats in Centre Court.

Serena Williams of USA plays Germany's Angelique Kerber for the women's title for the second time in three years.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reached his fifth Wimbledon final as he resisted everything great rival Rafael Nadal of Spain could throw at him to win 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) 3-6 10-8 in a two-day classic that concluded in nerve-jangling tension.

The match lasted five hours 15 minutes making it the second longest Wimbledon semi-final after the six hour 36 minute marathon won by South Africa's Kevin Anderson against John Isner.