French baker makes cakes in colours of tricolour flag

Didier Lavry runs his 19th century bakery in the south of Paris with his wife Vanessa and has been making the cakes -- topped with blue, white and red berries -- since the start of the competition.

At first, the cakes didn't fly off the shelves -- on the first day he made them he didn't sell a single one -- but as Les Bleus have advanced through the competition soccer fever has gripped the country.

France will face Croatia in Sunday's final in Moscow, hoping to repeat their 1998 World Cup win.

Lavry thinks France's young team will snatch victory though he rates the Croatia and says they will put up a fight.