Birthday party for giant panda in northeast China

  • Monday 09, July 2018 in 3:32 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The Dalian Forest Zoo held a party in northeast China's Liaoning Province to celebrate the eighth birthday of a giant panda named Jinhu.
For this birthday party, the staff members prepared a cake made of vegetables and fruits with fresh bamboo shoots and a little wooden horse as decoration. Visitors were delighted to see him playing in the park. 
 
"Three years ago I saw Jinhu in this zoo. He was so adorable and I liked him very much. Knowing that today is his birthday, I flew here all the way from Hong Kong specifically to take part in his birthday party," said Keigo Ioka, a Japanese visitor. 
 
In addition to celebrating his birth, the keepers had another goal in mind too, namely finding a girlfriend for this handsome giant panda. 