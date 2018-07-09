Birthday party for giant panda in northeast China

For this birthday party, the staff members prepared a cake made of vegetables and fruits with fresh bamboo shoots and a little wooden horse as decoration. Visitors were delighted to see him playing in the park.

"Three years ago I saw Jinhu in this zoo. He was so adorable and I liked him very much. Knowing that today is his birthday, I flew here all the way from Hong Kong specifically to take part in his birthday party," said Keigo Ioka, a Japanese visitor.

In addition to celebrating his birth, the keepers had another goal in mind too, namely finding a girlfriend for this handsome giant panda.