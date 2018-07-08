New 'Thomas the Tank Engine' movie premieres in London

Peter Andre, who voices yellow car 'Ace', and John Hasler who is the voice of the title character, were in attendance, talking about the train-themed film "Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie".

In the film, Thomas is seen leaving his home on Sodor Island. The fictional train, which first hit television screens in the 1980s, travels abroad for the first time ever - to Africa, South America, the United States and China, meeting new friends on the way.

Mark Chambers, the grandson of Rev Awdry, who wrote the original 'Thomas' series, explained that Thomas' new adventure will help children to learn about different cultures.

"The fact that it's opening up different cultures, different countries, different landscapes but seeing it through the eyes of a friendly face is a wonderful way to introduce children to something different but with the same inherent values that go with Thomas - friendship, kindness, working together," Chambers said.

The movie gets its UK theatrical release on July 20 - and it's slated to be screened around the world later this year.