Woman eats 27 burgers to defend title at Z Burger eating contest

The slender, tattooed and heavily-pierced mother of four from California beat out fellow competitors including number two world ranked eater "Notorious B.O.B." Bob Shoudt and number third ranked world eater David "Tiger Wings and Things" Brunelli.

"We try to travel around a little bit and we try to find the better contests that have either the better food or good prizes and good people," Schuyler told Reuters before raking in the $1,500 cash prize for first place.

The $850 cash prize for second place went to Dan "Killer" Kennedy from Pennsylvania, ranked 4th in the world for competitive eating.

"We're here and we're USA proud and we're gonna eat some burgers," Kennedy, wearing a red, white and blue hat and sunglasses to mark the July 4th holiday, told Reuters before the event.

Some $4,000 dollars in cash and prizes were given out during the annual contest which falls the day before the Independence Day celebrations and which organizers describe as the nation's top burger eating contest.