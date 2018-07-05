Gaultier lights up fashion week with provocative ode to smoking

Reinterpretations of "Le Smoking" - or tuxedos for women popularised by late French couturier Yves Saint Laurent in the 1960s - dominated the Haute Couture collection, with black and white combinations of jackets and ruffled dresses for instance.

The designer took smoke as his inspiration for a see-through dress decked out in swirling embellishments, or a wedding gown with a featherlight, waspy train that looked like it could vanish into thin air as it twirled on the runway.

Gaultier, the self-style "enfant terrible" of the fashion world, was also deliberately harking back to a period when smoking was more widely acceptable.

"I don't smoke, but I was always surrounded by people that were smoking," Gaultier said after the show in Paris.

"I don't say 'don't smoke or smoke', it's only that people should do what they want."