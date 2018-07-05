Kim Dotcom to take extradition battle to NZ supreme court

New Zealand’s Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld the decision of two lower courts that Dotcom and his colleagues Bram Van der Kolk, Matthias Ortmann and Finn Batato are eligible for surrender on charges related to the defunct file-sharing website Megaupload.

“My legal team are confident that the Supreme Court will hear the appeal given there are such significant legal issues at stake,” the 44-year-old said in a statement.

"The decision exposes internet service providers to criminal liability for the misuse of their services by users, as is claimed against me,” he said.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters told the New Zealand Herald the possibility of appealing the decision wasn't clear cut.

"I am told he seeks to appeal, whether he can or not is a matter of debate," Peters said.

If the Supreme Court doesn’t accept the appeal it is up to New Zealand’s minister of justice to make a final decision.

The US has been seeking Dotcom's extradition on 13 counts, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, copyright infringement, money laundering and wire fraud since 2012.

It alleges that he ran a criminal organisation that led to an estimated loss of more than 500 million US dollars to copyright holders.

In a statement, the court said on Thursday the appeal was declined because the US government had sufficient evidence to warrant extradition.