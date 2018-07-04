Ralph & Russo celebrates Haute Couture's 80s heyday in Paris

Flashy colour blocking, glitter and volume were reminiscent of style in the early part of the decade and designer Tamara Ralph said she wanted to celebrate the strength of the era, taking her inspiration from French fashion icon Jacqueline de Ribes.

The label's creations have been worn in recent years by British royals including the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, though they missed out on designing the dress she wore for her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Ralph said the show came at a time the brand was expanding with its latest store opening in Dubai in late June, while its ready-to-wear line was launched last summer.