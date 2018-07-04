Lagerfeld reaches for immortality with Chanel Paris show

The venerable institution, whose members are known as "the immortals", was the backdrop of the spectacular set of the banks of the Seine that Lagerfeld had built inside the Grand Palais in the French capital.

Everything from the bouquinistes' stands with their vintage Vogue magazines and books eulogising Chanel, to the Paris pavements and lampposts was recreated in staggeringly realistic detail.

All it lacked to pass for the real thing was the tourist tat and a few beggars.

Lagerfeld even roped in his godsons Hudson and Jameson Kroenig to play riverside booksellers with along with their father, the square-jawed American model Brad Kroenig.

All, of course, were dressed in Chanel.

Lagerfeld told reporters later that he can see the Quai Voltaire and the academies that act as the guardians of French culture from his windows.

At 84, the Kaiser is now too old to be admitted into any of the august bodies housed below the gilded dome of Institut de France.

In fact he is nearly a decade over the age limit to be a sage, yet the German-born designer shows no signs of slowing with two haute couture shows in two days -- with another for Fendi Wednesday.

Despite appearing doddery on his feet recently, there was almost a spring in his step Tuesday as he took the bow for a classily restrained autumn winter haute couture collection marked by slit dresses and sleeves.