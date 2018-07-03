Champs Elysees transformed into open-air cinema for a night

Rows of deckchairs and a screen were installed in the middle of the tree-lined avenue normally bustling with shoppers and 1,700 people, selected through a lucky draw, watched classic French movie "Les visiteurs" ("The Visitors").

The comic film tells the story of a knight and his servant who accidentally travel through time from the medieval age to the end of the 20th century.

For the occasion French actor Jean Reno, who plays the role of the knight, showed up for the unusual screening.

The event was organised as part of the national Cinema Festival which allows people to go to the cinema for a reduced ticket price of 4 euros.