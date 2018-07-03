Dior bans Instagram bling at Paris haute couture week

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said she wanted the French label's latest prestige range to glorify classic craftsmanship rather than the flashy designs that rack up "likes" on social media.

"It's hidden luxury," the Italian explained as the collection of dreamy ballgowns and neat, 1940s-inspired tailoring went on show before the global fashion elite in Paris.

"The audience that buys couture is not an audience that spends its time on Instagram," she told AFP.

"The audience for couture knows what couture means -- it's a piece that's made specially for you, just for your body, that it needs time."

Chiuri went back to basics for autumn/winter 2018-19, kicking off with a muted palette of nudes, navies and dusty pinks which eventually warmed into tangerine, leaf green and colourful embroidery.

Many of the models wore demure berets or the kind of timeless, full-skirted gowns that wouldn't go amiss at the stiffest of high society balls, but Chiuri was also not afraid to let the odd nipple peek through.

After taking a strong feminist stance in her recent work, she also threw a few sharp gold power-suits among a wealth of feminine touches such as dainty embroidered flowers.

Some of the gowns required 800 hours of work -- a hallmark of haute couture, reflected in price tags that can soar into the tens of thousands -- and Chiuri said her discerning customers didn't need to be ostentatious.

"Sometimes people believe that couture is something that shows off, that if it's expensive, that has to be visible," Chiuri said. "No, that's not couture."