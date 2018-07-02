Givenchy homage on first day of Paris haute couture shows

On the first day of Paris couture week, the Givenchy show, held in the gardens of the National Archives in the city's Marais district, was shrouded in mystery and old-school Hollywood glamour.

It was Keller's first show since the house's founder Hubert de Givenchy died in March at the age of 91.

To the sound of Givenchy's muse Audrey Hepburn singing "Moon River", the models strutted down a catwalk that shimmered like a river.

Draped dresses, voluminous jewels, and feathers dotted the collection -- 47-year-old Waight Keller's second haute couture offering since she succeeded Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy in March 2017, shortly after leaving rival label Chloe after six years at the helm.

The colour palette was essentially black and white. Regal capes abounded -- sometimes short, sometimes sweeping, sometimes hooded.

Gem-coloured sequins covered some dresses, evoking mermaid scales. Even the masculine silhouettes also sparkled with sequins.

The British artistic director created the boat-necked, sculpted dress that Markle wore for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, featuring a five-metre (16-foot) train embroidered with flowers from all 53 Commonwealth countries.

Markle also chose Givenchy for her first official engagement on June 14 alongside Queen Elizabeth II, sporting a beige wool crepe dress with a small cape.