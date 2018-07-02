Dior to recast blockbuster retrospective for London's V&A

"Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams", on show between Feb. 2 and July 14, will trace the evolution of the fashion house, starting with the creations of its namesake founder.

Dior, who launched the label in 1947 and dressed stars such as Grace Kelly and Ava Gardner, is also famed for the black-and-white "Bar Suit" presented that same year, which influenced the hourglass silhouettes and bouffant skirts of the 1950s.

While Paris' Musee des Arts Decoratifs held a similar retrospective - the exhibit, which closed in early 2018, became one of the city's most visited of all time - the V&A version will also explore Christian Dior's fascination with Britain, according to a statement from the label.

The designer admired Savile Row suits and hosted fashion shows in stately homes like Blenheim Palace.

The exhibit will also take in later incarnations of Dior looks, including those of its current womenswear designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.