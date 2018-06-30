Johnny Depp character as Lego figurine for Fantastic Beasts franchise

Depp plays the villain in upcoming film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" and it was up to the Lego team, including senior designer Marcos Bessa to transform the character into the toy version.

"So for Grindelwald we have a whole new set of decoration in his party and a new face that even includes the grey eye that we already see at the very end of the first "Fantastic Beasts" movie," he said about the process.

The collection also includes items from the original franchise including Harry Potter and his owl Hedwig, a whomping willow set and a Hogwarts Express too.

The new figurines go on presale July 1 and are available to the public August 1.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" is due for release in cinemas 16 November.