Banksy needles France on migrants with Paris mural blitz

The world's best known graffiti painter apparently "blitzed" the French capital over the last few days, leaving as many as six works on walls across the city.

None of the works were signed -- as has been Banksy's wont in recent years -- but experts told AFP that they look genuine.

The most political takes issue with France's tough anti-migrant policy, with nearly 40 makeshift camps razed in Paris in the last three years and President Emmanuel Macron determined that the city does not become a magnet for refugees.

In the mural a young black girl sprays a pink wallpaper pattern over a swastika on a wall next to her sleeping bag and teddy bear in an attempt to make her patch of pavement more cosy.

The image is on a wall in northern Paris next to an official refugee shelter which was controversially closed in March despite protests from the city's Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo.