'Paws crossed!' Giant panda may be pregnant at Washington zoo

Mei Xiang, who was artificially inseminated on March 1, is showing the signs a giant panda would show if she were pregnant, but those signs are also identical with the hormonal and behavioral changes of a false pregnancy, a zoo spokeswoman said on Monday.

"What we do is to try to do (an) ultrasonographic examination towards the end of the pregnancy and that's where we really can see that there is a fetus developing into the womb of the female and that's where we can really confirm the pregnancy," said Pierre Comizzoli, a staff scientist at the National Zoo.

Mei Xiang, whose name means "beautiful fragrance," has had at least five pseudo-pregnancies during her 18 years at the Washington zoo, where pandas are a top draw for visitors.

Giant pandas are a vulnerable species, with the World Wildlife Fund estimating their numbers in the wild at only 1,864. A few hundred pandas are in captivity, mostly in China.

Mei Xiang, who is almost 20 and nearing the end of her reproductive life cycle, was also artificially inseminated last year, but did not give birth. Female pandas can become pregnant for only 24 to 72 hours each year, the zoo said.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived at the zoo from China in December 2000.