Egyptian artist creates striking portraits by burning wood

Nada is able to draw people, and depict nature and animals, with a single tool - a wood-burning pen.

The wood burner, powered by electricity heats up and burns the wooden canvas, creating different shades of brown, all controlled by Nada.

The artist uses pyrography to create her pieces, a technique that relies on burn marks to draw and create shapes on wood and other materials.

Nada has had a love for art since childhood, and starting at a young age, spent many years painting on various materials.

Her love for art influenced her choice of study, but the artist only discovered drawing by burning wood after graduating.

Now, with a little over six years of practising this type of art, Nada believes the technique should be taught at art schools because of its raw and natural undertones.

Although it seems simple, Nada said burning wood is not as easy as it looks.

One portrait can take up to five months for her to complete, as each meticulous dot on the wooden slab needs to be carefully placed. The darker the colour tone, the more time it will take her.

The trickiest part is that there no room for error, as Nada explains: "any mistake made cannot be erased or fixed".

The artist sells some of her artwork, except for the pieces she creates by burning wood, because she grows too attached to them by the time she completes them.