From jobless to street barista, Iraqi roams Basra selling coffee

A constant search on the internet gave him an idea: developing a mobile coffee unit, bringing coffee to people wherever it is needed.

A small car, a coffee machine, and an attractive design cost the 25-year-old university graduate nearly $20,000. He had to borrow half of the money from family and relatives.

Similar to food carts, "Coffee 2Go" caters to people on the move, offering them speciality coffee as well as hot and iced drinks, including regular coffee, American coffee, espresso, hot chocolate, cappuccino, nescafe, iced and hot tea, lemonade and even chocolate lemonade.

"There are many young people, thousands of young people, especially in Basra who do not have jobs like me. Almost 85 percent of young people are without jobs. I did this project and thank God, I am working and I make a good profit," he said.

Being the oldest among three brothers and four sisters, Wahid works seven to eight hours a day, making roughly 35,000 to 45,000 Iraqi dinars ($30 - $40).

He has been roaming the streets of Basra for a month and says customers have welcomed the idea.

Salam al-Idani is already a regular customer and believes the idea can be inspiring for other jobless young men in Basra.

"He wins the people's sympathy for being a young man who started something good in a beautiful way, to try and build himself. Most probably, Karrar has borrowed money and struggled to collect the money to buy this car and create the design, hoping to get income that helps him make a living in the future," Idani said.

Unemployment is a major challenge facing the Iraqi government, which declared victory over the Islamic State in December, having taken back all territory the militants captured in 2014 and 2015.

Youth unemployment in Iraq is nearly 18 percent, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).