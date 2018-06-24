Open kitchen, open mind: Brussels restaurants welcome refugee chefs

The Iranian refugee of Afghan descent was among a group of refugees who became chefs for a few days this week at restaurants in Brussels as part of an international festival seeking to bring people together at the dinner table.



The Refugee Food Festival allows refugees to cook their native food at restaurants and give locals the chance to try new dishes, aiming to overcome some of the anxiety surrounding migration in Europe following a refugee crisis in 2015.



Akbari said that the language barrier made it difficult for him at first, but that the festival was a huge opportunity for him.



Head-chef Antoine Sbeeckaer added that the experience was fruitful for him too as the restaurant had already incorporated Iranian-inspired dishes into their regular menu and would continue to do so after the end of the festival.



Customers have responded enthusiastically to the initiative, said Le Mess owner Marie-Pascale Van Hamme, adding that the majority of clients who had not come to eat Akbari's food ended up ordering his dishes.



Others, like 34-year-old Barbara Verjans, said they especially came to taste the three-course Iranian menu.



The Refugee Food Festival, which began two years ago in Paris, has become a global event run by the United Nations Refugee Agency and the NGO Food Sweet Food.