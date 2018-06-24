Restaurant asks Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders to leave

On Friday, a Facebook user claiming to be a waiter at The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia -- around 70 miles southwest of Charlottesville -- said he served Sanders "for a total of 2 minutes" before she and her party were asked to leave.



His post went viral when Brennan Gilmore, a musician, activist and former US diplomat, uploaded a screenshot to Twitter alongside an image of a handwritten note which read "86 - Sara Huckabee Sanders," supposedly from the restaurant.



To "86" someone is a slang term meaning to refuse to serve a customer.



"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders tweeted on Saturday, confirming the incident.



"Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."



Chef-owner Stephanie Wilkinson said that politics were especially explosive in her small town which voted against Trump in a county that did not.



Given her own moral position that the spokeswoman serves in an "inhumane and unethical" administration, Wilkinson told The Washington Post, she could not accept a defender of the president's "cruelest policies."