Moscow confectioners build life-size chocolate Messi for his birthday

Altufevo Confectioners brand chef Daria Makina carefully brushed Messi's beard and painted tattoos on the sculpture's arm, all with the goal of having the sculpture ready to mount a cake for a celebration near the Argentina World Cup training base on Sunday (June 24) - Messi's 31st birthday.



Malkina said the idea for the sculpture came by chance after the team found out Messi would spend his birthday in Russia during the tournament.



A team of five cake artists and sculptors worked for nearly a week to carve Messi in 60 kg (132 lbs) of chocolate which will be put on display at a concert in Bronnitsy, a town located some 50 kilometres from Moscow that is home to Argentina's base during the month-long tournament.



The custom bakery has been in operation for two decades, creating elaborate custom cakes for special occasions. Malkina said many people have ordered Messi-themed cakes before, but with a much smaller sculpture.



Playing at his fourth World Cup, Messi has been criticized for his tepid performance as Argentina face the shocking prospect of exiting the tournament early unless remaining Group D results go their way.