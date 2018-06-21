Egyptian cotton brand gives women soft landing

Since 2004, the firm has manufactured a wide range of products including blankets, throws, cushions, tablecloths and bags.

Today, women working in the factory on the outskirts of the capital dominate production lines, from embroidery, to sewing stations, quality control, and packaging.

And for Mona Hassan, who has been with 'Malaika', Arabic for Angels, for 12 years in the factory's embroidery department, work has become a second home.

"I really love the place. I feel that something is missing if I take a day off, so I can't stay home," she said.

But producing luxury linens needs skilful hands, and Malaika co-founders Margartia Andrande and Goya Gallagher, have set up a training centre in the heart of Cairo to teach women embroidery, giving them a job and a stable income.

The centre, according to Andrande, aims to provide women with opportunities and a way to discover and hone talents they would have otherwise never known they had.

"Most of these ladies were not born in a position that they could have made choices, they were born without choices. Whereas in this case they do have the choice to do what they like, and also to make as much money as they would like," Andrande said.

Women go through an intensive three-month training programme and can then choose to either work at the factory or work from home.

A diverse pool has made its way to Malaika, featuring refugees who are linked to the local firm through international organisations, including "Save the Children" and the United Nations.