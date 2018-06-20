Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

Buckingham Palace said the queen and other senior royals were "delighted with the news" of Monday's birth for Tindall, 37, and her husband, former England international rugby player Mike Tindall.

Zara, a former international equestrian, and Mike Tindall already have a 4-year-old daughter.

Zara Tindall's mother is Princess Anne, the second-eldest of the queen's four children and her only daughter.

"The baby's name will be confirmed in due course," the palace said, adding that the girl is the fourth grandchild for Anne and the seventh great-grandchild for the queen and her husband, Prince Philip.