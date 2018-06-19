Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Dublin next month

"They are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future," the palace tweeted.

The July 10-11 visit by Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, comes less than two months after they married in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle, near London.

They will also make an official tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand this autumn, Kensington Palace previously announced.

That trip will coincide with the 2018 Invictus Games - an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women - which are scheduled for October 20-27 in Sydney.

Meghan has made several high-profile appearances in Britain since her marriage, most notably a trip last week with Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, to open a landmark bridge and a regional theatre in north-western England.