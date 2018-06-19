Christo's first major outdoor artwork in UK floats on London lake

The floating installation - featuring two vertical sides, two slanted sides and a flat top - was unveiled on Monday (June 18, 2018) by Bulgarian-born artist Christo.

But the creative seemed reluctant to elaborate on the purpose of his project, instead saying it was purely about enjoyment.

"No, no, no meaning...All our project is in beyond everything, is totally irrational, totally useless", he said. Adding: "This is only about art."

Work started in April to stack the 55-gallon barrels into their cut-off pyramid shape on a floating platform 40 meters long and 30 meters wide. Thirty-two anchors hold the structure in place.

Christo, whose full name is Christo Javacheff, was joined at the launch by former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, chairman of the Serpentine Galleries.

Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009, are known for such works as "The Gates," a 2005 installation in New York's Central Park, and the wrapping of the Reichstag in Berlin in 1995.