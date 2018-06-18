Gazan turns gas canisters into art pieces

Ahmed abu Attaia collects the canisters and turns them into flower pots, rosaries and other art pieces.

The 47-year-old man says he has collected between 1,300 and 1,500 tear-gas bombs from the border area for his art pieces with the aim to commemorate these protests for generations to come.

"(I am doing this) so we always remember our homeland and the oppression of the occupation, because the occupation is not firing flowers at us, it is firing death at us. As the saying goes 'they plant death for us and we reap life'. We are a people who aim for life. We have a message," he said.

At his home in the besieged enclave, Attaia adds his own touches to the collected remains to create flower pots and rosaries.

He washes the canisters, soaks them for two days in soap and water and cleans them one by one, until the gas smell is gone before he moves on to the creation process.