Beyonce, Jay-Z surprise with joint album

The pop diva and hip-hop superstar announced the album, "Everything is Love," from the stage in London as they wrapped up the British leg that opened a global tour.

The album came out afterward exclusively on Jay-Z's fledgling Tidal streaming service and is not available on Spotify -- a far larger platform, which Beyonce disses on the album in a string of F-bombs.

The couple also put out an elaborately choreographed video that takes place inside the Louvre museum in Paris for a song off the album, "Apeshit."

Beyonce on her last solo album "Lemonade" in 2016 revealed infidelity on the part of Jay-Z, who a year later asked forgiveness on his own album "4:44."

This year, as the title of "Everything is Love" implies, their relationship is apparently swell. On the very first lyrics, Beyonce beckons to her husband, "Let's make love in the summertime."

On the final track, "Lovehappy," the two acknowledge past pain but also their efforts to reconcile.

"We're flawed / But we're still perfect for each other," Beyonce sings.