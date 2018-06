New York State Senator Marty Golden declared the day 'John Travolta Day' as the actor made his way back to Lenny's Pizza, a location from his 1977 film, 'Saturday Night Fever.'

Travolta spoke briefly to the crowd before having a double slice of pizza and busting a move to the film's soundtrack.

The actor was joined by his wife, actress Kelly Preston, and the cast of his new film, "Gotti" which will be released in U.S. theaters on June 15.