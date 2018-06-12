Chinese vase found in attic sells for 16.2 million euros

Experts at the auction house said the exquisite porcelain vessel was made for the Qing dynasty Emperor Qianlong and had set a guide price of a much more modest 500,000 euros.

"This is a major work of art, it is as if we had just discovered a Caravaggio," Olivier Valmier, the Asian arts expert at the auction house, told reporters before the sale.

The vase, which was in perfect condition, "is the only known example in the world bearing such detail," he added.

Rare porcelain from the Qianlong period has been going for astronomical prices recently, with a bowl sold last April by Sotheby's in Hong Kong for 30.4 million dollars.

The vase which is decorated with idealised images of deer and cranes was found by chance among dozens of other pieces of Chinoiserie in the attic of a house in France earlier this year.