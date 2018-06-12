Urban garden among Monaco's skyscrapers is fit for Michelin-starred chef

The produce from Sbaraglia's urban gardens ends up on some of the chicest tables in town, serving a Michelin-starred restaurant and residents of the tiny city state.

At her 400 square-metre garden above Hotel Monte Carlo Bay's conference hall, zucchinis are ready to be picked.

Produce from the site supplies the kitchen of the nearby Blue Bay restaurant where chef Marcel Ravin uses the vegetables, delivered once a week in winter and twice a week in summer, in his Michelin-starred cuisine.

During her years as a business student, Sbaraglia worked as a fashion model to make some pocket money.

A year in, she realised that the modelling world was not for her so she changed direction, studied permaculture and developed her urban gardens.

Sbaraglia's biggest site is located at the Odeon Tower, Monaco's tallest skyscraper and home to one of the world's most expensive apartments.

In the garden, not only does Sbaraglia grow vegetables and herbs, she also cares for eight chickens and several beehives.

Sbaraglia delivers produce from the garden to the residents of the luxury tower.

Sbaraglia said produce cultivated in her gardens is "more than organic." Trained in permaculture, she follows strict guidelines to create a symbiotic ecosystem in each of her sites.