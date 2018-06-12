'Incredibles 2' set to break more records for Disney

The film -- which comes out Friday, a full 14 years after "The Incredibles" -- looks set to score the highest debut ever for an animated film at the North American box office.

Experts are predicting a $140 million-plus opening weekend for Brad Bird's sequel to his own hugely popular original, which would surpass the $135 million debut of its Disney-Pixar stablemate, "Finding Dory" (2016).

"For a very long time, people have been wanting this film," Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as superhero Frozone, told reporters at last week's glittering premiere in Hollywood.

"I think people who saw the film at a certain age have had kids now, and they're showing them (the original) so they can bring them to this one."

In the latest adventure, Parr family matriarch Helen (Holly Hunter) is called upon to help bring the world's hiding superheroes back into the open, while husband Bob (Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of being a homemaker.

Their children Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner) are back again, along with baby Jack-Jack, whose devastating super powers are about to be unleashed.

It all goes a bit awry -- as it always does -- when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens the world.