Meghan joins Queen Elizabeth to watch 92nd birthday parade

The queen arrived in a horse-drawn carriage for the event in Horse Guards Parade, close to her London residence, Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, waved to the hundreds of well-wishers lining the route as they rode in a separate carriage.

Meghan, who married Harry, the queen's grandson, in a spectacular royal wedding at Windsor Castle last month, was making her first appearance at the annual event.

The queen, Prince Charles, Harry, Meghan and other royals appeared on a balcony at the palace to watch the event's finale, a fly-past by jets from the Red Arrows air force display team.

More than 1,000 soldiers from the British Army’s Household Division, including mounted troops and ceremonial bands, joined the event.

Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall, 22, an Indian-born British Sikh from the Coldstream Guards, on Saturday became the first soldier to wear a turban in the annual ceremony.

Prince William, 35, Harry's brother, rode his own horse in the parade, wearing the same red tunic and tall, black bearskin hat as hundreds of other guards in ceremonial uniform.

A former head of the armed forces, Field Marshall Lord Guthrie, 79, was seriously injured after falling from his horse during the event, according to photographs and reports by British media.

Dating back to the 18th century, the Trooping the Colour ceremony takes its name from the act of handing over the Colour, a regimental flag, and parading it through ranks of troops.

The queen was born in April 1926 and has ruled since 1952, when she was 25 years old. In 2015, she surpassed the six-decade reign of Queen Victoria, her great-great grandmother, from 1837 to 1901.

The queen holds private celebrations of her actual birthday on April 21 followed by public events for her official birthday, which is usually held on the second Saturday in June.