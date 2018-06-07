'Ocean's 8,' a glamorous crime tale

"Ocean's 8" is to be released Friday, more than 10 years after "Ocean's 13," the third volume following the escapades of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his casino-robbing gang.

But to freshen up the latest instalment, Warner Bros bid farewell to Danny -- killed in 2018 in unknown circumstances -- and replaced him with his sister Debbie (Sandra Bullock), who, like her brother at the beginning of the saga, has just been released from prison.

Meanwhile, there's another change of scenery. Debbie's focus is one of the most extravagant events in New York's calendar: the Met Gala.

It's at this party -- organized by Vogue editor Anna Wintour -- that Debbie wants to get her hands on a $150 million Cartier necklace.

In preparation, she's gathered an expert team -- all women, of course, echoing the likes of "Set It Off" (1996).

But "Ocean's 8" does away with testosterone, darkness and dramatic tension -- elements synonymous with the crime genre and prominent in the first three "Ocean's" films.

There are no guns, bombs. such as Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) in the first three films, either. Once that's all stripped away, all that remains is planning the heist and its precise execution.