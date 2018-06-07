Elephant breaks out of German zoo and goes on walkabout

“The perambulating pachyderm broke free from its zoo in the town of Neuwied in the state of Rhineland Palatinate and wandered for about 1 kilometre,” a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Various people filmed the tusker as he trekked through the town on Wednesday and uploaded the footage to the internet.

The stroll was short and peaceful, the police spokesman said, and it was not long before a zoo employee effortlessly persuaded him to return to his enclosure.

“Traffic was not encumbered at any point and nobody was injured,” the spokesman said.