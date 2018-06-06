Ramadan bazaar brings local products, lower prices to Syrians

More than 175 Syrian companies took part in the bazaar that was held in several cities across Syria.

The bazaar was organised to support local Syrian production and to create a link between traders and ordinary citizens, said organiser Mohamed Omar.

After looking around at products in the Damascus edition of the bazaar, teacher Fadi Mahmoud said so many in Syria are struggling to make ends meet.

"A total salary of 40,000 liras for a three-person family can be enough for 20 days. So how can do they make it last until the end of the month? God knows, it is difficult," he said.

The Syrian currency has plunged in value since the conflict began in 2011 which shot up prices of raw materials and imported goods.