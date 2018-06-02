Rare white bison baby born in Belgrade zoo

The animal is regarded holy by some Native American tribes.

The baby was given a traditional Slavic female name, Dusanka, derived from "dusa" meaning "soul", indicating that the owner has a good soul.

Dusanka was fathered by another white bison at the zoo. The bison, Jovan, arrived as a baby in 2007.

The new calf is healthy and already weights 40 kilos. An adult bison can weight more than 600 kilos.

The U.S. National Bison Association estimates that just one in 10 million bison births produce a white calf.

Though millions of bison roamed North America - until excessive hunting jeopardized their survivals, the appearance of a white bison was rare and Native Americans regarded them as holy and a sign of good luck.