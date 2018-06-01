Capsule hotel offers alternative room option for World Cup visitors in Russia

One savvy business owner in Yekaterinburg decided to develop an affordable and mobile-friendly solution for visitors - a capsule hotel.

The hotel's space-pod style rooms have many amenities fitted into their cramped corners, including a television, air conditioning and even a safe. The property currently has 12 capsules, some of which have enough room for two people.

Olga Garashchenko, a guest at the hotel, said she was intrigued by the idea of the capsule hotel. "We have not seen anything like this, it is a new thing, so it was very interesting to try."

One night in the capsule hotel costs 650 Roubles ($10) for a room with no TV, 750 Roubles ($12) for one with a TV, and 1200 Roubles ($19) for a double room, all of which are much cheaper than an average stays at a traditional hotel in the city.

The owner of the hotel has plans to expand the business by adding more capsules.

Russia will host the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 12 stadiums spread across cities including Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi, having worked for years to build new stadiums and transportation infrastructure for the tournament.