Robot falcon puts the frighteners on nuisance birds

Though rarely catastrophic, bird strikes are common during commercial flights and experts say material damage is a billion-dollar problem to the aviation industry.

Dutch company Clear Flight Solutions says its Robird robot can help scare birds away from air traffic and discourage nesting near runways. It's also being used by the agricultural industry to stop crops being eaten.

The remote-controlled bird has the appearance and weight of a peregrine falcon; a formidable aerial hunter found around the world. It uses a wing-flapping motion in flight as a means of propulsion, which also mimics the hunting stance of its living counterpart.

"It flies, acts and looks just like a real bird of prey, in such a way that other birds cannot distinguish it from a real bird of prey," said engineer Wessel Straatman.

"The moment this bird starts flapping its wings, they know that it's got dangerous for them, that's when they decide to leave the area. So the flapping wings flight is absolutely essential in the purpose of the Robird."

So far the Robird has been deployed at several airports around the world, including Edmonton International Airport in Western Canada and Southampton Airport in the south of England.

The current model needs to be piloted by a trained operator, but Straatman said the firm is working on a more autonomous version.

"We want a bird that eventually is able to hunt and attack birds by itself and keep it out of an area just by observing the area through its sensors instead of being helped by an actual pilot," he said.

Clear Flight Solutions says it is also developing a bigger robot based on the North American bald eagle. Such a device would be more effective at scaring off much bigger birds, like geese.

The most dramatic bird strike in recent years was is 2009 when Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger guided a Seattle-bound U.S. Airways Flight to an emergency water landing on the Hudson River in New York City. That plane's two engines lost thrust when it struck a flock of Canada geese following take-off from New York's LaGuardia Airport.