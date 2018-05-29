Vuitton in starry homage to fashion's 'Amazing Grace'

The Welsh-born creative director at large for American Vogue magazine is credited with creating some of fashion's "most memorable imagery" and is known as "Amazing Grace" to her many fans.

Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere even sent several red-haired models weaving down a catwalk between Miro sculptures at the Maeght Foundation art gallery and gardens on Monday in a nod to Coddington's own trademark mane.

The 77-year-old was the longtime righthand woman of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and the star of an acclaimed 2009 documentary about the iconic magazine, "The September Issue".

Ghesquiere, who has just renewed his contract with fashion's richest luxury brand, said he wanted to celebrate Coddington's unique eye, and the way she juxtaposes clothes and designs no one else would dare to.

"Eccentricity is to define your own personality and to mix things in a unique way," he told AFP. "For me, Grace with her very strong style represents a kind of eccentricity.